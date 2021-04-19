One of the greatest sneakers of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The shoe originated in the early 80s and since that time, it has received a plethora of colorways all while introducing classics like the triple-black and triple-white Air Force 1s. While the aforementioned colorways will always be the most popular, there is no denying that there are some amazing obscure offerings that have dropped as of late. Now, Nike is unveiling a new Air Force 1 colorway that references an iconic Jordan brand color scheme.

Of course, we are talking about the infamous "Bred" model which is short for black and red. In the official images below, you can see that this sneaker has a mostly black leather upper, all while the Nike swoosh and the outsole are red. Even the midsole of the shoe is black which helps give it that full menacing look.

If you are looking to grab a pair of these, you will be able to do so soon for a price of $100 USD. This is certainly a great look and it's something that can fit with various outfits. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

