Last year, Nike came through with a special Halloween-inspired version of the Nike Air Force 1 Low which was all-white and had a black skeleton design on the sides. The shoe was perfect for those who wanted to be a skeleton for Halloween but needed some shoes to properly pull off the look. It was also a great sneaker for anyone who was a fan of the concept as a whole, regardless of its ties to the spooky holiday.

In an Instagram post from py_rates_, it was revealed that Nike is going to be bringing the style back, this time with a reverse "Black Skeleton" colorway. This shoe will have a black upper all while the skeleton is a smoky white. In many ways, the skeleton portion resembles an X-Ray and will be perfect for your Halloween costumes. As of right now, this release is simply a rumor although py_rates_ has proven to be a reputable source on these types of rumors.

According to the post below, it is being reported that these will drop on Friday, October 25th for $130 USD. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping these.