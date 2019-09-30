Halloween is almost here which means many of you are probably already thinking about what kind of costume you're going to put together this year. One of the most common and classic costumes is the black and white skeleton. If you've ever worn this costume, then you know just how much the shoe can ruin the entire fit. Well, it seems like Nike is trying to fix that as they've come through with a new Air Force 1 Low called "Black Skeleton."

This shoe has an all-black upper but just like the "white skeleton" model from last year, there is a bony foot graphic along the side. Since this model is black, the skeleton actually glows in the dark which is perfect if you're going to some sort of haunted house. Nike wants to make sure people are good to go for Halloween and you have to admire the boldness of the look.

Based on previous release rumors, it seems as though these will be dropping on Friday, October 25th for $130 USD although nothing is confirmed so stay tuned for updates.

Image via Nike News

