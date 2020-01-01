Every single year, Nike celebrates Black History Month by coming out with a plethora of sneakers with similar colorways. The swoosh brand chooses a wide variety of silhouettes and they typically sell out within a few weeks. Sneakerheads typically anticipate February because it means a whole bunch of new sneakers are on the way. In 2020, Nike's efforts will be continued and thanks to @solebyjc, we now have some images of the brand's first BHM shoe of the year.

As you can see from the photos below, the Nike Air Force 1 Low will be a part of the Black History Month pack. The base of the shoe is black while red, green, blue, and yellow are sprinkled throughout. From there, strings can be seen hanging from the red Nike swoosh all while the insole has BHM branding. Nike is looking to switch up their aesthetics this year and this latest BHM shoe is an example of that. It remains to be seen whether or not the pack is a success although fans are already intrigued by these new images.

Stay tuned for updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know in the comments if you like these and whether or not you plan on copping.