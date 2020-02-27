When Nike debuted the Nike Air Force 1 all the way back in 1982, it became a huge hit amongst consumers. In fact, the shoe was such a success that it became Nike's first-ever retro. Now, you can't walk into a sneaker store without seeing a pair of triple-white or triple-black Nike Air Force 1 Lows. Over the years, Nike has done its best to provide consumers with unique colorways and that's exactly what they've done, once again, with the Air Force 1 Low "Barely Volt."

As you can see from the official images below, the sneaker has black leather overlays at the front, as well as a black Nike swoosh. From there, white side panels are complemented by light yellow hits on the toe box and back heel. This "Barely Volt" aesthetic also makes its way onto the outsole and the Nike Air branding on the tongue.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these are set to go for $90 USD and will be dropping in the coming weeks. This is a great colorway for the upcoming spring weather so be on the lookout for these at your local sneaker store.

Image via Nike

