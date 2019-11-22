Nike recently teamed up with South Central LA artist Lauren Halsey for a special edition Air Force 1 High as part of the brand's "All For 1" project which will include multiple city-specific AF1s. Inspired by colors, familiar typographic design and iconic posters plastered around the city, Halsey’s collection is a visual and tangible tale of South Central LA.

Lauren Halsey's AF1 remixes the Triple Black High into an ode to Los Angeles, celebrating the ones who cultivate community through creativity. The shoe’s tongue tag is woven in with block text true to posters seen across the city for decades, its sockliner has a collage of South LA storefronts and the lace dubrae features hand-lettered screen printing in font similar to Halsey’s Hieroglyph Crenshaw Project — a public installation of hieroglyphic carvings that allows communities in South Central LA to author their own stories.

“We all should move, create and act with the conceit of love in our hearts,” says Halsey. “Love means family. It means my friends. It means my girlfriend. When I work and when I build I think about who I can involve so that the projects are centered around love from beginning to end.”

The AF1 – ALL FOR 1 – LA will be available December 7 on nike.com, SNKRS and at select retailers in Los Angeles. Continues scrolling for a closer look.

Nike

Nike

Nike'

Nike