While many love the summer due to the heat, others are more fond of the fall due to all of the nice colors we get to see on the ground during that time. The weather is much more palatable although there is certainly more rain which leads to the necessity of boots and raincoats. As for sneakerheads, they are constantly looking for shoes that both fit the aesthetic of the season, while also protecting them from all of the elements.

Perhaps the best shoe for the Fall occasion is this brand new Nike Air Force 1 Gore-Tex Boot in the "Wheat" colorway. Brown shoes are perfect for the upcoming season and when you add Gore-Tex into the mix, you are left with a piece of footwear that can withstand all of the harshest elements out there. As for the aesthetic of the shoe, it has that great Nike Air Force 1 shape you all know and love but with a more chunky twist. Simply put, if you don't like Timbs, these should be on your radar instead.

These are set to drop soon for $180 USD so be on the lookout at your local retailer.

Image via Nike

