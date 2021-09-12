One of the best shoes to ever be released is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. For almost 40 years now, the shoe has continued to be one of the best on the market, and fans are always copping new colorways. As for Nike themselves, they are always trying to innovate with the Air Force 1 and over the past few years, they have released numerous new models that are meant to expand on the silhouette's legacy. One of these models is the Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka which adds extra materials and layers in order to create a more artsy shoe.

With the Fall just a week away, the Fontanka is getting a new colorway that is perfect for those with a colorful wardrobe. As you can see in the images below, this shoe has burgundy, green, blue, yellow, pink, and even white all the way throughout, and these colors are splashed on seemingly at random. It creates a unique aesthetic that is undeniably interesting. Even 40 years later, the Air Force 1 finds ways to reinvent itself.

These will be dropping soon for $110 USD, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you more details on these. In the meantime, give us your thoughts in the comments below.

Image via Nike

