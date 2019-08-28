Over the years, Foamposites have developed quite a reputation for themselves. While the shoe isn't as popular as it used to be, there is no denying its place in sneaker culture. Sneakerheads know all about Foams and just how important they are to the modern streetwear landscape. The sneaker was made famous by Penny Hardaway and continues to be released in the way of new colorways. The most popular Foamposite model is the Nike Air Foamposite One, although it's Swoosh-laden brother, the Foamposite Pro is just as good.

According to @zsneakerheadz, Nike has plans for a brand new colorway of the Foamposite Pro which will have Chicago Bulls fans clamoring for a chance to cop. So far, the only image available is a photoshop rendering which showcases what the colorway would look like. As you can see from the post below, the shoe is mostly covered in white, while a black Nike swoosh and black details make their way to the outsole and tongue. Finally, red highlights are placed along the cuff, which helps give the shoe a Chicago vibe.

It is believed that this sneaker will be dropped on March 5th of next year so stay tuned for any details as we will be sure to bring them to you.