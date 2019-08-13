Nike will be releasing an all-new camo-printed Foamposite Pro this weekend, and if you didn't know any better you'd think it was part of an upcoming BAPE collaboration.

As seen in the official photos shared by sneaker source J23 App, the kicks come equipped with an eye-catching purple and pink camo throughout the glossy Foamposite upper. The colorful camo print is offset a black rubber outsole and black detailing around the tongue, laces, Nike Swoosh and heel.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Purple Camo" will be available this Saturday, August 17th in sizes for the whole fam, from men's down to newborns. Men's pairs will retail for $230. Continue scrolling for a closer look.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro Purple Camo/J23 App

