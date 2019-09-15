While the New York Knicks haven't exactly been a pillar of excellence over the last few years, there is no denying that their colors can lead to some pretty incredible sneaker colorways. Nike and Jordan Brand have taken full advantage of the Knicks pallet over the last few years and now, they're repurposing the infamous blue and orange for this clean pair of Nike Air Foamposite Pro's.

The upper of the shoe is covered in black as opposed to white which gives it a nice alternate Knicks feel. From there, blue is placed on the midsole and also appears on some highlights on the tongue tab. As for the Nike swoosh on the side, that's dressed in orange, as are the highlights running up the middle of the tongue. Overall, the Knicks theme comes together quite nicely on this shoe and if you're a Knicks fan who loves Foamposite's, these are definitely for you.

According to Sneaker News, they will be dropping on Friday, September 20th for $220 USD so if you're looking to cop, now you've got all of the info. Let us know in the comments if you plan on scooping these up.

Image via Sneaker News

