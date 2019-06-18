If you're a New York Knicks fan, you've been subjected to decades of disappointment and despair. The team hasn't won a championship in 46 years and are quickly losing grip on a free agent period that was supposed to bring them out of the dark ages. While the team itself leaves a lot to be desired, there is something to be said about all of the dope merch and sneakers that have been graced with the Knicks color scheme.

The Nike Air Foamposite One is a staple of basketball culture and this Summer, it will receive a Knicks colorway that will surely have New York sports fans chomping at the bit. Foamposites can be pretty hard to pull off but there is no denying just how iconic they are. The upper of the shoe is pitch black while the Nike swoosh on the side is orange. As for the outsole, blue is found all the way throughout which helps bring the Knicks aesthetic together.

If you're looking to cop these, they will be dropping this Summer for $230 USD, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit.