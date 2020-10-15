These last few weeks have been filled with reports of new sneakers containing Halloween vibes. It shouldn't be surprising that this is the case, especially when you consider how we are officially in the Fall season, with Halloween just a couple of weeks away. Earlier today, we reported on the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Skeleton Orange," and now, we are bringing you an official look at the Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Halloween."

Of course, the Foamposite is an iconic silhouette that is beloved by sneakerheads. While the Foamposite One is more popular, there is something to be said about the Pro, which adds a Nike swoosh into the mix. As for the aforementioned "Halloween" colorway, we are met with a silver upper with black trimmings on the outsole, as well as the tongue and Nike swoosh. From there, we get some orange highlights all around the sneaker, in the form of Nike Air and swoosh branding. Overall, it's a clean look that certainly fits the Halloween aesthetic that is so common in October.

If you have plans to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of Friday, October 29th. Let us know what you think of these, and keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you more news from the sneaker world.