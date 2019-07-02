Even if you've never owned a pair before, there is no denying just how important the Nike Air Foamposite Pro is to sneaker culture. Penny Hardaway's signature shoe was a huge hit just a decade ago and over the years, its momentum has slowed down. Despite this, sneakerheads still have an appreciation for the eclectic shoe and what it represents. There have been dozens of colorways of the shoe and it doesn't seem like Nike has any signs of slowing down.

Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz unveiled the latest Foamposite Pro colorway recently and let's just say it's a little wild. The shoe is being dubbed "purple camo" thanks to its wild upper that Bape consumers will certainly be a fan of. The upper immediately hits you with purple and pink accents while the Nike swoosh and tongue are all-black. It's a very polarizing looking shoe and based on the comments section on the post below, you can see that consumers are pretty divided here.

It appears as though this shoe will be coming out in 2019 so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.