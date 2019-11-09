If you're a fan of Jordan Brand and the Air Jordan 1, then you probably know all about the "Shattered Backboard" colorway. When placed on the Air Jordan 1 silhouette, it usually manifests into and orange, black, and white color scheme. This time around, Nike is looking to appropriate the "Shattered Backboard aesthetic and place it onto the Nike Air Foamposite One.

As you can see from the images below, this "shattered backboard" model is a far cry from the colorway most sneakerheads are used to. The upper is mostly black and white with a graphic that looks like shattered glass all the way around the shoe. It's a pretty cool concept and if you're into the Foamposite, this will definitely be one of those models you'll want to check out. The Foamposite may not be as popular as it once was but colorways like this one are a great way to get people excited again.

If you're looking to cop these, they will officially be available as of Wednesday, November 27th for $230 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping.

Image via Shoe Palace

Image via Shoe Palace

Image via Shoe Palace

Image via Shoe Palace

Image via Shoe Palace

Image via Shoe Palace