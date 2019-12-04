The iconic Nike Air Foamposite One will return to retailers this week in an all-new "Swoosh" colorway, featuring a black Foamposite upper highlighted by a swarm of reflective, miniature Nike swooshes throughout the silhouette.

According to Foot Locker's release calendar, the special edition Foams are slated to launch on Saturday, December 7 for the retail price of $230.

As seen in the official images that have been making the rounds, the reflective, grey mini swooshes are placed over every last bit of the foamposite shell while black detailing covers the rest of the upper. Additional details include a lone white Nike swoosh on the forefoot, white Penny logos on the heel tabs and an icy blue outsole beneath it all.

Continue scrolling for the official images and look out for the drop this Saturday.

Nike Air Foamposite One 'Swoosh'/Nike

Nike Air Foamposite One 'Swoosh'/Nike

Nike Air Foamposite One 'Swoosh'/Nike

Nike Air Foamposite One 'Swoosh'/Nike

Nike Air Foamposite One 'Swoosh'/Nike

Nike Air Foamposite One 'Swoosh'/Nike