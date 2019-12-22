It may not be as popular as it once was but there is no denying the power of the Nike Air Foamposite One. The Foamposite is one of those basketball shoes that had sneakerheads intrigued from the very beginning and continues to be a staple of the culture. For the past few years, the Foamposite has seen a dip in popularity as sleeker and smaller shoes have become the norm. With dad shoes on the up and up, it seems as though the Foamposite has the potential for a resurgence and Nike is well aware of this.

Thanks to the Instagram account @foamlicious, we now have a look at a colorway that is being called "Lava." More specifically, the colorway is listed as "Black/Total Crimson-Bright Crimson." This model features a red and black upper that looks as though there is shattered glass being created with all of the different colors.

It appears as though this model will be one of Nike's earliest releases of 2020 as the shoe is slated for January 19th for a price of $230 USD. The Foamposite is always a great cop if you love old Nike basketball shoes so be on the lookout for this sneaker as the release date approaches.

Let us know in the comments below how you feel about this one.