While they may not be as popular anymore, there is no denying just how historic and iconic the Nike Air Foamposite is. This is a silhouette that is easily recognizable and for years, fans have been enjoying a plethora of nice colorways. This shoe had a big moment in the 90s and 2000s, but there is no doubt that it will probably come back into style in a big way, just like the Nike Dunk did over the past two years.

Now, a new Foamposite is on the horizon and it has been dubbed "Dream A World." While the colors here are fairly basic, there is no doubt that the presentation is unique. As you can see in the official images down below, the shoe has a black upper while white is smeared in brushstroke fashion across the side and even the toe box. It is a very cool and unique color blocking that could inspire future models.

At the time of writing this, the Nike Air Foamposite "Dream A World" does not yet have a release date. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

