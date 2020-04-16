Nike has been known for doing big collabs with streetwear brands, including Jerry Lorenzo's fashion imprint, Fear of God. The first silhouette to come out of their partnership was the Nike Air Fear Of God 1 which was the perfect blend between fashion and function. The shoe could be worn with an everyday outfit or it could have been used out on the court. This offering was an immediate success and the hype surrounding some of the original colorways was palpable.

Now, the Nike Air Fear Of God 1 is coming out in a brand new and stealthy "Triple-Black" offering. As far as the colorway is considered, there isn't much to say about it other than the fact that all of the materials are black. When paired with this silhouette, the "Triple-Black" look is incredibly clean and will certainly make a great addition to any sneakerheads collection.

If you are looking to cop these, they will be available as of Saturday, April 25th for $350 USD. While the price tag is, in fact, steep, it's important to note that this has been the price of the silhouette since the beginning.

Image via Nike

