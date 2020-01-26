Jerry Lorenzo's Nike Air Fear of God 1 will be returning to retailers in February in an all-new "Multi-Color, Off Noir, String, Oatmeal" colorway. Although official images of the kicks in question have not yet surfaced, rumors are swirling that the colorway shown below is an early look at the "String" Air Fear of God 1.

The Nike Air Fear of God 1s are highlighted by a double-height Zoom Air heel unit and a TPU cage that is inspired by the beloved Huarache Light.

“It is a shoe that should only be judged by the emotion it gives the kid when he first sees it — however it makes him feel,” says the Los Angeles-based designer. “We live in a day and age when images are leaked left and right, and products are leaked without consideration and emotional attachments. I’m aiming to give a visceral experience whether the kid sees it first on Ben Simmons coming into the arena or worn by his favorite athletes on court.”

Stay tuned for an official announcement regarding the Nike Air Fear of God 1 "String," as the rumored February 10th release date is rapidly approaching.