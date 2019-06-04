One of the biggest and best collaborations of the last year was between Jerry Lorenzo's brand Fear of God and Nike. The first sneaker silhouette that came from the partnership was the Nike Air Fear Of God 1 which is a basketball shoe that blurs the lines between fashion and function. This sneaker can be worn as an ambitious fashion piece, or as an eye-catching basketball shoe which has made it extremely popular amongst all the sneakerheads out there.

As is usually the case with collaborations of this nature, the sneaker has been extremely limited which has led to a ton of hype. Nike is looking to cash in on that hype with new colorways of the model and this weekend, a new model will hit retailers. This colorway is dubbed as "sail/black" and features an all-sail upper with darker grey on the toe box. Meanwhile, the Nike swoosh is black and created a nice contrast.

These are slated to release this Saturday, June 8th for $350 USD in limited quantities, according to Sole Collector.

Image via @J23app

Image via @J23app

Image via @J23app

Image via @J23app