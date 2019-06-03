Perhaps one of the biggest and best collaborations of the last year is the Nike Air Fear Of God 1. The sneaker serves as a basketball shoe that blends the lines between function and fashion in a way that completely embodies Jerry Lorenzo's design philosophies. It's a truly great shoe that has come out in a plethora of colorways so far. Just last weekend, it came out in the "Orange Pulse" and "Green Spruce" colorways and this weekend, it will be coming out in a more muted, neutral colorway.

On their Instagram account, @j23app announced that on Saturday, June 8th, a new colorway of the Nike Air Fear Of God 1 is coming out with an all-over sail upper. The toe box features some darker grey overlays while the rest of the shoe, including the midsole, features a creamy sail tint. A black Nike swoosh finishes off the details of this shoe which is slated to release at Foot Locker.

It will most likely drop in limited quantities and is expected to cost $350 USD.