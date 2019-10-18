Jerry Lorenzo has been one of the marquee fashion designers in the world over the last few years as he continues to blend streetwear with high fashion. Nike seems to be a big fan of this aesthetic as they have now teamed up with Virgil Abloh and Lorenzo. Lorenzo is known for his Fear of God brand and over the past year, he has been making a wide variety of shoes with Nike.

Perhaps the most impressive shoe he has come up with so far is the Nike Air Fear Of God 1 which is essentially a basketball shoe that also has casual sensibilities. There have been a handful of colorways to release so far and according to py_rates, even more, are on the way.

These four colorways are "Multi-color/String-Oatmeal-Pale Ivory," "Multi-color/Off Noir-String-Oatmeal," "Multi-color/Off Noir-Off Noir," and "Off Noir/Off Noir." The releases for these models are going to be spread out evenly between the Holiday season of this year and next summer. Just like the other models before them, these will be going for a hefty retail price of $350 USD.

