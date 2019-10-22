Jerry Lorenzo's Nike Air Fear of God 1 will be returning to retailers in an all-new "Oatmeal" colorway next month, following up vibrant releases such as the "Frosted Spruce," "Orange Pulse," and "Amarillo."

The Fall-friendly "Oatmeal" Air Fear of God 1 will reportedly be available on November 2 for the retail price of $350.

The Nike Air Fear of God 1s are highlighted by a double-height Zoom Air heel unit and a TPU cage that is inspired by the beloved Huarache Light.

“It is a shoe that should only be judged by the emotion it gives the kid when he first sees it — however it makes him feel,” says the Los Angeles-based designer. “We live in a day and age when images are leaked left and right, and products are leaked without consideration and emotional attachments. I’m aiming to give a visceral experience whether the kid sees it first on Ben Simmons coming into the arena or worn by his favorite athletes on court.”

In addition to the Oatmeal colorway, sneaker source PY_Rates_ reports there are a trio of other Air Fear of God 1s on tap for the spring & summer of 2020. Continue scrolling for some on-foot photos.