Jerry Lorenzo's wildly popular Nike Air Fear of God 1 is rumored to release in a couple of different colorways this month, including the "Multi-Color, Off Noir, String, Oatmeal" iteration. As seen in the official photos that surfaced on Friday, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why Lorenzo has simply nicknamed these the "Cream Toe" Fear of God 1s.

It was initially reported that the "Cream Toe" colorway would be arriving on February 10th, but Nike has not yet confirmed any release details. That said, we do know that the kicks will carry that unfortunate $350 price tag.

Lorenzo's pricey high-top offering is highlighted by a double-height Zoom Air heel unit and a TPU cage that is inspired by the beloved Huarache Light.

“It is a shoe that should only be judged by the emotion it gives the kid when he first sees it — however it makes him feel,” says the Los Angeles-based designer. “We live in a day and age when images are leaked left and right, and products are leaked without consideration and emotional attachments. I’m aiming to give a visceral experience whether the kid sees it first on Ben Simmons coming into the arena or worn by his favorite athletes on court.”

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike