When it was revealed that Jerry Lorenzo's signature brand, Fear Of God, would be collaborating with Nike, sneakerheads were immediately excited to see what they would cook up. Of course, they weren't disappointed when the Nike Air Fear Of God 1 was revealed to the world. The sneaker is a fashionable basketball shoe that blurs the lines between performance and aesthetics. There have been quite a few colorways to release so far and now, another one is on the horizon.

The Twitter account, @j23app, dropped the official images of the "Amarillo" colorway today and it looks like it is perfect for the Summer. When it comes to the upper, it is covered in a mustard yellow tone, while a nice dose of contrast is added thanks to the white midsole. As is the case with the other Air Fear Of God 1 models, there is a touch of blue thanks to the double stacked Air Zoom unit towards the back heel.

As of right now, there is no official release date for the shoe although the price will be $350 USD and should come out sometime this Summer. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Will you be copping these?