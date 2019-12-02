Black Friday has come and gone and now we're at another critical time when it comes to shopping and savings. Yes, that's right, today is Cyber Monday. Instead of frustrating yourself with crowded instore antics, stores and brands are giving you the opportunity to do some shopping from the comfort of your own home.

This is great news for sneakerheads as today, they will be able to cop some dope kicks for a fraction of the price. If you've been waiting to pick up some shoes as a Christmas gift or have been wanting to treat yourself, check out some of the deals from the brands and stores, below.

Nike

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Nike has created Cyber Monday collection which gives shoppers the chance to buy some full price items for 25% off if they use the code "CYBER" when they go to checkout. There are some pretty dope shoes in the collection including the Nike Shox TL, Nike Air Force 1, and Nike Air Max 270 React. Follow the link right here to check out the full Cyber Monday range.

Converse

If you're a fan of Converse's historic classics, you are in luck. Today, you can go over to the Converse website and enjoy 30% off sitewide as long as you use code "Cybercon19." The sale is pretty great and depending on what you're looking for, you can stumble upon some Chuck Taylor's for the low price of $25 USD.

Adidas

Adidas is taking a different approach with Cyber Monday and is allowing it to last a couple of days. From now until Tuesday, December 3rd, almost everything on the Adidas website is 30% off with the promo code "CYBER." There are a ton of great deals to be had when it comes to both shoes and clothes so be sure to check out the sale right here. One of our biggest recommendations is the Adidas NMD R1 which is a lifestyle shoe you can never go wrong with.

Foot Locker

When it comes to the retails stores themselves, almost no one does it better than Foot Locker. In celebration of Cyber Monday, they are offering shoppers 25% off of all their online purchases regardless of the price. While some places will force you to spend a minimum amount of money, Foot Locker is allowing you to redeem %25 off of any purchase with the code "Cyber25." As for what to cop, we recommend this Ray Allen Air Jordan 7 which is already on sale for $140 USD instead of $190.

As for some of the other stores out there, Footaction and Finish Line are both offering 25% off online orders so be sure to check out those sales as well.

Let us know in the comments below what you plan on copping for Cyber Monday.