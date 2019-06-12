Nike utilized "plus size" mannequins for the launch of their new "Women by Nike" floor in NikeTown London last week, which appeared to be well received by those in attendance.

According to Nike, the plus size mannequins were first introduced in select stores last year before making their debut in London.

"To celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport, the space will not just celebrate local elite and grassroot athletes through visual content, but also show Nike plus size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space. The brand says the plus size mannequins were first introduced in select North American stores last year before making their London debut this week."

However, some others, including Telegraph writer Tanya Gold, view the plus size mannequins as a "dangerous lie" promoting unhealthy lifestyles.

Gold writes: