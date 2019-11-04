Ever since the release of Back to the Future, sneakerheads have been debating the merits of self-lacing sneakers and whether or not they deserve to exist. Of course, Nike was at the forefront of this debate thank to the Nike Mag which was featured in the movie. Over the past few years, the good people at Nike have been experimenting with auto-lacing technology and even came through with some self-lacing basketball shoes.

Now, Nike is here with the Adapt Huarache which is supposed to be a contemporary take on a classic. Instead of bringing the self-lacing tech to basketball shoes, Nike is letting more casual consumers enjoy the tech behind it all. This past week, some official images of the next Adapt Huarache colorway made it to the internet and so far, it's looking pretty dope. The shoe features multiple shades of teal while yellow highlights make their way throughout. There are even hints of orange to make the shoe pop even more.

According to Sole Collector, there is no official release date for these just yet so hang tight for more information.

Image via Nike

