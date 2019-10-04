Nike has been at the forefront of cutting edge sneaker technology over the past few decades and now, they have shifted their focus to self-lacing sneakers. This concept was first brought forth in the movie Back To The Future thanks to the infamous Nike Mag. When Nike decided to start releasing auto-lacing sneakers, they opted to focus on basketball shoes which at the time, made a whole lot of sense. Basketball players are constantly on the move and the auto-lacing technology has allowed them to adjust on the fly.

This past year, Nike released its latest self-lacing basketball shoe called the Nike Adapt BB. There have been very few colorways to be released so far and for the last few months, we haven't been privy to any new models. Well, now that the NBA season is almost here, it seems like Nike is ready to change that. Earlier this week, they unveiled this brand new "multicolor" model which features a plethora of colors dotted throughout the upper. If you're looking to add some new technology to your collection, these are a great way to go.

According to Sneaker News, these are dropping on Friday, October 4th for $350 USD. Let us know in the comments what you think about these.

Image via Nike

