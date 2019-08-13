Nike has confirmed three different colorways of the self-lacing Nike Adapt BB will be launching on Wednesday, August 14, including an "Air Mag" rendition.

Styled just like the exclusive Nike Air Mag, the Nike Adapt BB comes equipped with a wolf grey upper accompanied by a teal scribble design on the midsole and red, yellow and green detailing about the heel. The kicks first debuted a few months ago, but they'll be up for grabs tomorrow, starting at 10am ET for the retail price of $350.

Here's how the Nike Adapt BB operates, according to Nike:

"When a player steps into the Nike Adapt BB, a custom motor and gear train senses the tension needed by the foot and adjusts accordingly to keep the foot snug. The tensile strength of the underfoot lacing is able to pull 32 pounds of force (roughly equal to that of a standard parachute cord) to secure the foot throughout a range of movement."

In addition to the Air Mag colorway, Nike will also be releasing a black and red "Future Of The Game" colorway as well as the original "Black/White/Pure Platinum" rendition.

Nike Adapt BB Air Mag/Nike

Nike Adapt BB Future Of The Game/Nike

Nike Adapt BB Black/Pure Platinum/Nike