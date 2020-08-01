Nike has been one of the leaders in the sneaker world when it comes to new technologies. They are always looking at ways to improve their shoes and give consumers brand new never-before-seen experiences. Just a few years ago, Nike made their biggest leap into the future as they dropped the Nike HyperAdapt which featured self-lacing technology. This new tech took a while to catch on and it certainly came with a few hiccups at first. However, the last few years have seen Nike perfect the Adapt brand and now, we have the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 which is specifically for basketball players.

A brand new colorway of the shoe has been shown off and it is appropriately being called "Tie-Dye." Just like many other recent Nike tie-dye sneakers, this model has a white upper while the rest of the shoe is covered in vibrant colors. It's certainly a shoe that will stand out on the court and if you're in the market for something with new technology, these are a must-have.

You can expect to scoop these up on August 13th for $350 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike