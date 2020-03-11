Nike Basketball's Adapt BB 2.0, the sequel to last year's first-ever, self-lacing performance basketball sneaker, will soon be heading to retailers in an eye-catching "Tie-Dye" colorway that would bring a tear to Bill Walton's eye.

As seen in the official photos that recently surfaced, the white-based Nike Adapt BB 2.0 features a tie-dye print beneath the see-through mesh material, making for the most unique iteration to date.

Sneaker News

In addition to the Fruity Pebble-looking details on the tongue, the tie-dye vibes also appear underneath the forefoot and on the insoles. Additional details include icy blue accents on the heel and outsole, while black Nike swooshes round out the look.

A release date for the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 "Tie Dye" has not yet been announced but the arrival of official photos seems to suggest that the kicks will release sooner than later. Just like the OG black colorway, this colorful design will also retail for $400.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike