During the 80s, Nike and Tinker Hatfield came up with the Nike MAG which was a shoe specifically for Marty McFly in Back To The Future. The self-lacing technology was attractive at the time although no one thought it would be something that could eventually come to life. Of course, that was proven wrong as the Nike MAG with auto-lacing technology was brought out just a few years ago. Now, Nike is making auto-lacing basketball shoes like the Nike Adapt BB 2.0.

With this in mind, it only makes sense that Nike would develop a "MAG" colorway for the Adapt BB 2.0, much as they did with the first iteration of the Adapt. In the images below, you can see that Nike has actually developed two such colorways including the traditional grey, as well as an interest black model. Both colorways carry forth those "Mag" aesthetic we have all come to know and love.

Based on early reports, it seems as though these color schemes will officially drop on the Nike SNKRS app on October 21st. These sell for a steep price of $350 USD but if you like to try new technology, these are a must.

Image via Nike

