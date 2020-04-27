Nike's auto-lacing Air Max model is finally getting a second colorway.
Nike has been one of the leading innovators in the sneaker world when it comes to auto-lacing technology. What was once thought to be something we would only see in movies, has now become a reality. In fact, Nike's latest Adapt sneakers allow you to adjust your laces with the swipe of a finger on an app. Over the past year, we have seen the Nike Adapt BB, Nike Adapt Huarache, and now, the Nike Adapt Auto Max which is a play on the Air Max.
The first colorway of this model dropped last month and on May 20th, the "Infrared" offering will be available for purchase for $400 USD. As you can see, the shoe has a bulky aesthetic that allows for the technological components to be stashed away inside of the midsole. The upper features a couple of shades of grey while the midsole is red, allowing the shoe to live up to its name. Overall, it's a clean colorway that will serve as a nice introduction for some sneakerheads into the world of auto-lacing shoes.
Let us know what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping, in the comments below.