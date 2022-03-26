Nigo Unveils Unreleased A$AP Rocky & Tyler, The Creator's "Lost & Found Freestyle 2019"

Over the past few months, Nigo has ramped up the efforts ahead of the release of I Know Nigo. The multihyphenate's highly anticipated sophomore album arrives over 20 years after his debut album, Ape Sounds. He's unveiled collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi and Pusha T in anticipation of the project's release.

Rocky and Tyler, The Creator hold down two records each on the project, including the opening track, "Lost & Found Freestyle 2019." Though it's practically two separate tracks weaved together, the horn-centric production brings out a strong dose of braggadocio from both artists.

Rocky and Tyler previously teased the idea of working together on a joint project, which has yet to happen. "Lost & Found Freestyle 2019" is a solid reminder of their chemistry, and hopefully, launches the demand for the two to come together more frequently on wax.

Quotable Lyrics

All these Lucky Charms like a thick bowl

The diamonds all appraised, yeah

Y'all go to Avianne and y'all get a lease in that bitch

My earlobes got them yellow boogers like I sneezed in that bitch

Your 808s is dry, you need to put some grease in that bitch

