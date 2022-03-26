mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nigo Unveils Unreleased A$AP Rocky & Tyler, The Creator's "Lost & Found Freestyle 2019"

Aron A.
March 26, 2022 14:18
199 Views
51
4
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Lost & Found Freestyle 2019
NIGO Feat. A$AP Rocky & Tyler, The Creator

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Nigo kicks off his new album with an unreleased freestyle from A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator.


Over the past few months, Nigo has ramped up the efforts ahead of the release of I Know Nigo. The multihyphenate's highly anticipated sophomore album arrives over 20 years after his debut album, Ape Sounds. He's unveiled collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi and Pusha T in anticipation of the project's release.

Rocky and Tyler, The Creator hold down two records each on the project, including the opening track, "Lost & Found Freestyle 2019." Though it's practically two separate tracks weaved together, the horn-centric production brings out a strong dose of braggadocio from both artists.

Rocky and Tyler previously teased the idea of working together on a joint project, which has yet to happen. "Lost & Found Freestyle 2019" is a solid reminder of their chemistry, and hopefully, launches the demand for the two to come together more frequently on wax.

Quotable Lyrics
All these Lucky Charms like a thick bowl
The diamonds all appraised, yeah
Y'all go to Avianne and y'all get a lease in that bitch
My earlobes got them yellow boogers like I sneezed in that bitch
Your 808s is dry, you need to put some grease in that bitch

NIGO A$AP Rocky & Tyler, The Creator I Know Nigo Tyler, The Creator A$AP Rocky
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Nigo Unveils Unreleased A$AP Rocky & Tyler, The Creator's "Lost & Found Freestyle 2019"
51
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject