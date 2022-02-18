NIGO Taps Kid Cudi For Pharrell-Produced Single "Want It Bad"

After enduring a rough week, Kid Cudi is hyped about his collaboration with NIGO. The world watched as Kanye West denounced Cudi over his apparent friendship with Pete Davidson, and the entire ordeal seemed to take Cudi by surprise. He clapped back and defended himself, and since that time, Cudi's fans have surfaced with an outpouring of support.

In brighter news, NIGO has shared his Cudi-assisted single "Want It Bad," and it's reported that the track will be featured on I Know NIGO, the A Bathing Ape creator's first solo project since 2005's Nigo Presents: Return of the Ape Sounds. Fans have anticipated this Pharrell Williams-produced single since its announcement and it's expected to be a standout among the New Music Friday releases.

Stream NIGO and Kid Cudi's "Want It Bad" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

All night, we gon' live it up and do what we like

Been so long, can't deny, oh, this life, we will survive

We free, see what happened to me

Oowee-oowee, this world will see

Oh, my heart is full, babe, know I (Yeah)