Night Lovell Offers Some Sinister Vibes On "Counting Down the List"

Alexander Cole
February 05, 2021 12:46
50 Views
Counting Down the List
Night Lovell

Night Lovell has always been known for coming through with moody bangers.


Ottawa rapper Night Lovell is one of the more unique artists in the game right now thanks to his sinister sounding tracks that always make you feel like you are on the edge of your seat. He has a real knack for using his voice to instill an unsettling feeling and with his latest banger "Counting Down the List," that's exactly what he ends up accomplishing.

As you can hear throughout the song, we get some sampled background vocals that sound like you are in a haunted monestary. That's when the rattling hi-hats and 808s come in, all while Night Lovell gives us some hedonistic lyrics that are just as dark as the beat itself. Overall, it's a signature Night Lovell banger, and you can stream it below.

Quotable Lyrics:

They like me so I'm countin' down my list, ayy
Ayy, tryna pass a message (Message)
This is not a blessin' (Blessin')
Don't know who I'm affectin' (Ayy, affectin', ayy)
They love you when you're dead (Dead)
'Cause you don't really know me (Know me)

