Night Lovell Goes Hard On New Song "I Heard You Were Looking For Me"

Ottawa, Ontario isn't necessarily known as one of the hottest hip-hop hubs in Canada but Night Lovell has been working to put his city on the map, making a name for himself in the process. Having worked with Gnar, $uicideboy$, Joji, Lil West, and others in recent years, Lovell is one of the most celebrated musicians in Ottawa, continuing to push boundaries related to what's appropriate in the genre. He employs a darker vibe much of the time, pitching his voice down in a natural manner and eliciting spookiness in his tone. His latest single "I Heard You Were Looking For Me" is a perfect example of what to expect from the rising star if you're still unfamiliar with his brand.

Following up December's "Lethal Presence," Night Lovell is officially back with some new vibes. The three-minute-long "I Heard You Were Looking For Me" was released via SCPP and produced by Outby16.

Quotable Lyrics:

Livin' off the grid, that's my fantasy

I don't know these n***as why they trying me?

Heard you set me up, bitch why'd you lie to me?

I should know these bitches ain't be likin' me

They be likin' all the diamonds that I got with me

Show my money, now she wanna die with me

Wanna die with me but she never ride for me