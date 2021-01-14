Night Lovell Connects With Lindasson & FTG Reggie For "A Lot"

Night Lovell has been one of Canada's best-kept secrets, having built up a loyal fanbase through his hard-hitting brand of distorted nocturnal bangers. Now, the rapper has come through with his first release of 2021, enlisting the supporting talents of Lindasson and FTG Reggie, both of whom also hail from Lovell's home stomping grounds of Ottawa.

Aside from being a hometown anthem for the trio, it also happens to feature a typically sinister horror-flick instrumental, over which Lovell's low-end vocals slide effortlessly. "She on my nuts, she want me to cuff, but I'm not made for love," he raps. "This shit is light, you looking fine tonight, guess I got time tonight, might slide tonight, that pussy is mine tonight." A man on a mission indeed. Lindasson and Reggie pick up where he left off, each one bringing a different element to the table without deviating from the formula. For fans of Canadian hip-hop, "A Lot" is a solid glimpse at what the Nation's Capital has to offer -- check it out for yourself now, and sound off.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

She on my nuts, she want me to cuff, but I'm not made for love

This shit is light, you looking fine tonight,

Guess I got time tonight, might slide tonight, that pussy is mine tonight

