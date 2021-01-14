mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Night Lovell Connects With Lindasson & FTG Reggie For "A Lot"

Mitch Findlay
January 14, 2021 13:27
154 Views
10
1
2021 The Wells Entertainment2021 The Wells Entertainment
2021 The Wells Entertainment

A Lot
Night Lovell Feat. Lindasson & FTG Reggie

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ottawa comes through to represent as Night Lovell, Lindasson, and FTG Reggie connect for "A Lot."


Night Lovell has been one of Canada's best-kept secrets, having built up a loyal fanbase through his hard-hitting brand of distorted nocturnal bangers. Now, the rapper has come through with his first release of 2021, enlisting the supporting talents of Lindasson and FTG Reggie, both of whom also hail from Lovell's home stomping grounds of Ottawa.

Aside from being a hometown anthem for the trio, it also happens to feature a typically sinister horror-flick instrumental, over which Lovell's low-end vocals slide effortlessly. "She on my nuts, she want me to cuff, but I'm not made for love," he raps. "This shit is light, you looking fine tonight, guess I got time tonight, might slide tonight, that pussy is mine tonight." A man on a mission indeed. Lindasson and Reggie pick up where he left off, each one bringing a different element to the table without deviating from the formula. For fans of Canadian hip-hop, "A Lot" is a solid glimpse at what the Nation's Capital has to offer -- check it out for yourself now, and sound off.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

She on my nuts, she want me to cuff, but I'm not made for love
This shit is light, you looking fine tonight,
Guess I got time tonight, might slide tonight, that pussy is mine tonight

Night Lovell Lindasson FTG Reggie canadian rap
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Night Lovell Connects With Lindasson & FTG Reggie For "A Lot"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject