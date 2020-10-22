For those who don't know, Nigerians are currently embroiled in a protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS, a unit that has been criticized for using brutal methods and unlawful tactics against citizens. After video surfaced in which a SARS officer was seeing allegedly murdering a young man, President Muhammadu Buhari announced that he would be disbanding SARS, sparking concern that the succeeding SWAT unit would continue to employ similar tactics. As such, Nigerians have been taking to the streets by the thousands to combat police brutality, a protest that has since escalated into violence.

PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

The New York Post has shared a report on an alarming new video, which is said to showcase a Nigerian police officer opening fire and shooting a protestor in the back, only to later drag his body down the street; it has yet to be confirmed whether the shot proved fatal. The disturbing act apparently took place yesterday, in the Nigerian city of Lagos, as a group of armed police proceeded to surround several protestors. Gunfire can then be heard, followed by the aforementioned shooting and dragging of the body.

At this moment, the clip has not been made available -- all of the above is a summary based on the findings of the New York Post, who verify that the video was confirmed authentic by Reuters. It's but one of the many instances of violence currently transpiring in Nigeria, a situation that has since captured the attention of the world. Should you be looking to familiarize yourself with the situation, be sure to check out our recap right here. Rest in peace to everyone who has lost their lives at the hands of police brutality.

