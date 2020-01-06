The sudden fever to be anywhere but the United States in the wake of suspected aftermath of Donald Trump's latest airstrike in Iran is not immune to celebrity status, and Cardi B was among the most vocal public figures in a seemingly joking interpretation of the situation.

Saturday, the rapper took to Twitter to declare that she would be applying for Nigerian citizenship as a safety measure in the event that total war broke out between the middle eastern nation and her home country. Soon enough, however, her plea for citizenship was met with an immediate reaction from the chairman of Nigeria's diaspora commission.

"@iamcardib As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again," penned Abike Dabiri-Erewa in a tweet. "Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry. It’s an indescribable experience."