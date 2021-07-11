Going into the Olympics, the United States is believed to have the best roster when it comes to men's basketball. Heading into their pre-tournament game against Nigeria, the U.S. boasted a starting lineup of Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, and Bam Adebayo. Considering the U.S. has always obliterated Nigeria, there was a sense that the game last night wouldn't even be close.

Well, everyone and their mom was proved wrong last night as Nigeria somehow shocked the world and won the game 90-87. No one expected Nigeria to even come close to winning the game, especially when you consider how the U.S. frequently beats the country by dozens of points every single time they go up against each other.

As it turns out, Team USA seemed completely discombobulated on offense as their roster is mostly comprised of scorers and no real playmakers. From there, the team's defense was also suspect, which allowed Nigeria to play some gritty yet inspiring offense. All-in-all, it was a terrible night for USA Basketball, however, it can simply be chalked up to a learning experience for the Olympics which are in just a couple of weeks from now.

In the tweets below, you can see what fans had to say about Team USA's shocking defeat.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images