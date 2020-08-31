Five months after finalizing her divorce from her ex-husband, Niecy Nash is once again a married woman. In December 2019, Niecy Nash filed for divorce from Jay Tucker, although the former couple reportedly split in June of that year. Niecy has spoken openly about moving forward without regrets, but she's kept her love life under wraps. On Monday (August 31), the actress closed out the month by sharing on Instagram that she'd married musician, Jessica Betts.

On Instagram, Niecy Nash shared a photo of herself with Betts walking down the aisle, "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts," she wrote in the caption to the photo. Over on Jessica Betts's page, she penned, "I got a whole Wife." The marriage news took the world by surprise as it's the first time anyone was aware that Niecy was apart of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Back in 2018, while Niecy Nash was still married to Tucker, Betts appeared on the series finale of Claws. The two sang together on the episode where Nash donned a wedding dress for the scene. Congrats to the happy couple and you can check out the clip of them from 2018 below.