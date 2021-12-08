Dr. Dre's divorce from Nicole Young has been a messy one.

While the former couple separated and were legally divorced in 2020, their legal battle surrounding their prenuptial agreement rages on today.

Dr. Dre, whose net worth dwarfs Young's, has remained adamant that the prenuptial agreement he and his ex-wife signed in 1996 is legitimate, despite her requests that the document be amended. Over the last year, Young has claimed that Dre's massive wealth is an unfair advantage in their legal battle. Dr. Dre was made to pay Young $300K/month in spousal support, and despite his countersuit that accuses her of embezzling more than $350,000 from him, he was also made to pay $1.5M in attorney fees for Young.

However, Young says this should be no problem for the legendary producer.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Young claimed that her ex-husband is trying to make the prenuptial proceedings a financially difficult situation for her in an attempt to force a settlement, and detailed Dr. Dre's extreme monthly spending.

"If anyone is to blame for the contentious and expensive litigation, it is Andre, his team and the choices Andre has made," Young's court filings said.

"As it stands right now, the only financial resource Nicole has is the spousal support she receives from Andre, whereas Andre has unfettered access to $183 Million in cash accounts, which he unabashedly uses to fund his luxurious lifestyle, including extravagant purchases of fine art (in the last 5 months, he has spent over $7 Million per month)," her attorney added.

While the judge presiding over the case has yet to rule on Young's request to start the prenuptial trial as scheduled, it is almost certain that Dr. Dre will fight back, and has the financial resources to do so.

