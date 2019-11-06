Nicole Muphy has been keeping busy with her workouts and family hangs after the drama surrounding her kiss with Antoine Fuqua finally calmed down. The 51-year-old has now shared a tragic update with her fans since sharing on Instagram that her mother has sadly passed away.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

We can't confirm how Nicole's mother passed or her age, but Nicole has found peace in knowing that her mother is no with her father who passed away before. "Today i lost the most beautiful person in the world to me my mom. I love you so much. Thank you for all the beautiful times we had together. Now you can Rest In Peace with Dad," she captioned an image of her parents.

In another post, Nicole shared a gallery of images of her and mother with a caption that reads, "Words can’t express how much I miss my best friend. I love you mommy..."

Back when Nicole was seen kissing a very married Antoine, she released the following statement: "Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired,” her statement continued. “It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway [sic] inappropriately with a married man.”