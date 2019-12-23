As 2019 comes to a close it's fair to say Nicole Murphy has had quite a year, more towards the end of the decade. The 51-year-old found herself in some bad light when she was caught kissing a very married man Antoine Fuqua, in Italy. The photo of their kiss went viral and Nicole's questionable response was that they were just "family friends."



After the ordeal, Nicole followed up with a proper apology, sincerely regretting her decision. "Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired," she said. "It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written."

After the kiss ordeal blew over, Nicole sadly lost her mother who passed away at the beginning of November. "Today I lost the most beautiful person in the world to me my mom," she wrote on Instagram, next to photos of her mother. While Nicole has surely dealt with a lot, she seems to be holding up and doing alright as per her recent share to Instagram. The mother of five posted a string of images of her self in a casual fit, looking good and well in her new platinum blonde hair.

We only hope the new year brings about better decisions and happier moments for Nicole.