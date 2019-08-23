Nicole Murphy landed in some controversy last month when she was spotted making out with director Antoine Fuqua who was very much still married to actress Lela Rochon. At first, Nicole stated how they were just "family friends" but after realizing that Antoine was by no means single, the 51-year-old issued an apology.

"Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired," she said. "It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written."

Now just a few weeks since the incident, Nicole is back to regular scheduled programming on her Instagram feed since sharing a sexy image of her posing during a workout. Unfortunately, the share has sparked a string of troll worthy comments. "You back please don’t kiss my hubby oooooooo," one user commented, while another added: "Stay away from married men pls."

After Nicole was put on blast for her kissing moves, other acts came forward to accuse her of doing the same thing with other married men in the past.