Nicole Murphy paid a visit to The Wendy Williams Show a few weeks back to speak on her kiss with Antoine Fuqua who is married to actress Lele Rochon. As we know, the kiss went down in Italy and Nicole's apology on the Wendy Show wasn't taken lightly by viewers who dragged her for her explanation. “Trust me, I wish it didn’t happen. It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Make better judgments. It’s something I apologized for," Nicole said.

While Lela has been carrying on with her life and pulling in support from her friends, it seems as though Nicole is doing the same thing since she's just reappeared on social media with a photo of her and her granddaughter. Nicole's son Miles Mitchell Murphy recently welcomed a baby girl into the world and she's been occupying her time with family. "You just fill my heart with joy ❤️🥰😍 #love #sweetbaby #granddaughterlove #baby #perfect #evie," she captioned the image.

“It was a moment that should not have happened. I regret it. I apologized for it. I’m a human being, it was a mistake," Nicole added of the kiss.