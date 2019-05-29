Nicole Byer is the host of Nailed It! series that gives home bakers a chance to win big as they attempt to recreate edible masterpieces. The show is streamable on Netflix, but you would have no idea that Nicole was the host or even part of the show since the thumbnail for the series doesn't feature her. The latter is the reason Nicole slammed the streaming platform for their "fucked up and disrespectful" move.

E! News caught the since deleted posts by Nicole where she writes: “If Netflix didn’t sign my checks and give me a huge platform and opportunity to showcase my comedy. I would talk about how f–ked up and disrespectful this is to me a black woman. Also how black women are a lot of times erased from many different conversations.”

She added: “I would talk about how it makes me know my true value as the host of the show where I work incredibly hard to elevate the material given to me. Lot of moments people love are improvised.”



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Nicole further detailed how the thumbnail is whitewashing and is seemingly a way to get "more views." With no sarcasm added, Nicole makes it clear that she loves her job but this "just seems for lack of a better word deliberate."

After deleting her former tweets, she followed up with this: